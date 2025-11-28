Kane Biotech Announces $800K Private Placement To Advance Wound Care Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V), on Thursday, announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 16 million common shares, priced at $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of up to $800,000.

The financing is intended to support working capital and general corporate purposes, with closing expected on or about December 17, 2025. Certain insiders of Kane Biotech may participate in the offering, reflecting confidence in the company's strategy. All shares issued will carry a four-month-plus-one-day hold period, in line with TSX Venture Exchange requirements.

The transaction positions Kane Biotech to continue advancing its Revyve wound care portfolio, which targets microbial biofilms —a major contributor to antibiotic resistance and poor healing outcomes.

The company's Revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and Gel Spray are FDA 510(k) cleared in the United States and approved by Health Canada, offering novel solutions for chronic wound management. The company's Revyve Antimicrobial Wound Cleanser, was submitted for FDA 510(k) clearance in September 2025, and approval remains pending.

The stock ended Wednesday's session at $0.035. Over the past 12 months KNE.V has traded in the range of $0.030 to $0.130.

