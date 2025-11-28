BioTech

Kane Biotech Announces $800K Private Placement To Advance Wound Care Portfolio

November 28, 2025 — 03:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V), on Thursday, announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 16 million common shares, priced at $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of up to $800,000.

The financing is intended to support working capital and general corporate purposes, with closing expected on or about December 17, 2025. Certain insiders of Kane Biotech may participate in the offering, reflecting confidence in the company's strategy. All shares issued will carry a four-month-plus-one-day hold period, in line with TSX Venture Exchange requirements.

The transaction positions Kane Biotech to continue advancing its Revyve wound care portfolio, which targets microbial biofilms —a major contributor to antibiotic resistance and poor healing outcomes.

The company's Revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and Gel Spray are FDA 510(k) cleared in the United States and approved by Health Canada, offering novel solutions for chronic wound management. The company's Revyve Antimicrobial Wound Cleanser, was submitted for FDA 510(k) clearance in September 2025, and approval remains pending.

The stock ended Wednesday's session at $0.035. Over the past 12 months KNE.V has traded in the range of $0.030 to $0.130.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.