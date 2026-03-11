Kamada Shares Slip Despite Record FY25 Results And Dividend Declaration

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) reported record top- and bottom-line results for 2025 and announced a cash dividend under its newly adopted annual policy.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Kamada delivered revenues of $180.5 million, up 12% year-over-year from $161.0 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $42.0 million, a 23% increase from $34.1 million in 2024.

Net income climbed to $20.2 million, up 40% from $14.5 million the prior year. Gross profit improved to $76.4 million compared with $70.0 million in 2024, though gross margin slipped slightly to 42% from 43% due to product mix.

In the fourth quarter, revenue grew 15% to $44.7 million from $39.0 million a year earlier, while net income rose to $6.0 million from $3.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million versus $8.8 million in the prior year's quarter. Kamada ended 2025 with $75.5 million in cash having generated $25.5 million from operating activities.

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $200 million to $205 million in revenues and $50 million to $53 million of adjusted EBITDA, representing a double-digit year-over-year growth.

Alongside the financial update, Kamada's board declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share approximately $14.4 million in total, payable April 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2026. The move underscores confidence in the company's cash generation and long-term growth outlook.

Chief Executive Officer Amir London said the results reflect "record achievements" and position Kamada for sustained expansion in 2026, supported by both organic growth, plasma collection and new business development opportunities.

KMDA has traded between $5.54 and $9.35 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading session at $8.96, down 0.22%. In the pre-market trading the stock is trading at $8.74, down 2.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.