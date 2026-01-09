Kalvista Stock Surges On Strong EKTERLY Uptake

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) today provided an update on the performance of EKTERLY, its oral therapy for hereditary angioedema, reporting preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2025 revenue results that underscore the strength of the product's launch trajectory.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder marked by unpredictable and often debilitating swelling attacks. EKTERLY (sebetralstat) approved by the U.S. FDA in 2025, is the first oral, on-demand treatment for HAE attacks, offering patients a convenient alternative to injectable therapies.

KalVista initiated the U.S. commercial launch of EKTERLY on July 7, 2025. The company reported approximately $35 million and $49 million in unaudited global net product revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.

In the U.S. 1,318 patient start forms were received through December, reflecting continued rapid adoption, while the Germany launch also demonstrated strong early uptake.

The company further expanded EKTERLY's reach by partnering with Multicare Pharma to commercialize EKTERLY in Latin America, marking its third commercial partnership in ten months. KalVista emphasized that these agreements are part of its strategy to make EKTERLY accessible to all people living with HAE, including pediatric patients ages 2-11 years.

Enrolment in the Phase 3 KONFIDENT-KID trial of sebetralstat in pediatric HAE patients aged 2 to 11 years was completed a full year ahead of schedule. KalVista expects to file a new drug application in this patient population in the third quarter of 2026, with a U.S. launch anticipated in 2027.

KALV has traded between $7.30 and $17.30 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $18.00, up 13.78%.

