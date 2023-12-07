News & Insights

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Q2 Loss Widens

December 07, 2023

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Thursday reported higher loss for the second quarter, on higher research and development expenses. The loss was wider than expected.

Quarterly loss widened to $27.7 million or $0.80 per share from $22.3 million or $0.90 per share last year.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a loss of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reported no revenues for the period.

On Wednesday, KalVista shares closed at $8.97, up 0.56% on the Nasdaq.

