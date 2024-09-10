KalVista Pharma Appoints Brian Piekos As New CFO

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) announced Tuesday that Brian Piekos has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Piekos is an experienced public company CFO who brings a demonstrated track record of successfully leading companies across the biotechnology sector.

Piekos has more than 25 years of financial and strategic planning experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He joins KalVista from Elicio Therapeutics where he served as CFO and was responsible for launching Elicio as a public company.

Previously, Piekos served as CFO for Gemini Therapeutics and as Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at AMAG Pharmaceuticals. He held leadership roles in corporate finance, tax and treasury at Cubist Pharmaceuticals and began his career as a healthcare investment banker at Needham & Company and Leerink Partners.

On Monday, Piekos was granted inducement options to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock as inducement to Piekos' entering into employment with KalVista. The options have an exercise price of $11.87 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.