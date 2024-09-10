News & Insights

Markets
KALV

KalVista Pharma Appoints Brian Piekos As New CFO

September 10, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) announced Tuesday that Brian Piekos has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Piekos is an experienced public company CFO who brings a demonstrated track record of successfully leading companies across the biotechnology sector.

Piekos has more than 25 years of financial and strategic planning experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He joins KalVista from Elicio Therapeutics where he served as CFO and was responsible for launching Elicio as a public company.

Previously, Piekos served as CFO for Gemini Therapeutics and as Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at AMAG Pharmaceuticals. He held leadership roles in corporate finance, tax and treasury at Cubist Pharmaceuticals and began his career as a healthcare investment banker at Needham & Company and Leerink Partners.

On Monday, Piekos was granted inducement options to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock as inducement to Piekos' entering into employment with KalVista. The options have an exercise price of $11.87 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KALV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.