Kaltura Recognized as Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Video Platform Services

Kaltura recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Video Platform Services, highlighting its AI-driven solutions.

Kaltura has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Video Platform Services, highlighting its commitment to advancing enterprise video platforms through innovative AI capabilities. The Kaltura AI Video Experience Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including live and on-demand video, a Video Content Management System, Virtual Classrooms, and TV streaming applications, all designed to enhance reliability, scalability, and user engagement. Kaltura's unified platform allows organizations to consolidate their video needs, streamline operations, and leverage AI tools such as Kaltura Work Genie and Kaltura Class Genie for personalized experiences. The company aims to automate and enhance the video lifecycle, ultimately driving productivity and better business outcomes.

Kaltura has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Video Platform Services, enhancing its credibility and market position.

The company is at the forefront of AI and automation in enterprise video experiences, showcasing a commitment to innovation that meets evolving customer needs.

Kaltura's unified platform alleviates operational silos for enterprises, potentially leading to cost reductions and streamlined operations.

Innovative features like Kaltura Work Genie and Kaltura Class Genie significantly enhance user engagement and personalization in video experiences.

The press release relies heavily on Gartner's recognition, which may indicate that Kaltura is trying to bolster its credibility in a competitive market, suggesting possible concerns about its standing among peers.

The extensive emphasis on AI and automation could draw attention to potential over-reliance on technology, raising questions about the effectiveness and human element in their services.

The disclaimer from Gartner clearly stating that it does not endorse any vendor could undermine the perceived value of the recognition, potentially affecting customer trust.

What recognition did Kaltura receive in 2025?

Kaltura was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Video Platform Services.

What does Kaltura's AI Video Experience Cloud offer?

Kaltura's cloud provides innovative video solutions, including VCMS, Virtual Classrooms, and TV streaming Apps, among others.

How does Kaltura support video integration for enterprises?

Kaltura’s platform features an API-first modular architecture for seamless integration and customization within business workflows.

What is Kaltura Work Genie?

Kaltura Work Genie is an AI-powered agent that delivers hyper-personalized digital experiences tailored to specific user needs.

How does Kaltura enhance content creation?

Kaltura AI Content Lab enables quick transformations of content into engaging clips, quizzes, and summaries, saving time and costs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

New York, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Video Platform Services.





Enterprise video platforms are becoming increasingly mission-critical and are utilized in more innovative ways than ever before, with the assistance of disruptive agentic AI-powered capabilities.





Kaltura remains committed to delivering the world's leading Video Platform. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud includes leading live, real-time, and on-demand video solutions for enterprises, including a Video Content Management System (VCMS), a Video Portal, LMS and CMS video extensions, a Virtual Classroom, Virtual events & webinars, a TV Content Management System (TVCMS), and TV streaming Apps. All products offer robust engaging features and top-notch reliability, scalability, security, compliance, privacy, and accessibility that address the most demanding needs and requirements of top organizations worldwide.





With support for cloud, on-prem, and hybrid models, Kaltura video cloud is uniquely built atop a unified platform that powers all products and a wide range of enterprise use cases, spanning across marketing, sales, customer enablement & success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication & collaboration; and entertainment & monetization.





Kaltura’s unified platform enables customers across industries to reduce silos, cut costs, streamline operations, and benefit from holistic business insights. Many leading organizations are consolidating their various video needs on Kaltura’s unified platform instead of utilizing numerous point solutions from different vendors. Kaltura’s platform and products are also uniquely designed and built with an API-first modular architecture that enables seamless integration into other systems, extensive customizations, and that can be deeply embedded into business workflows.





Kaltura is now also at the forefront of implementing AI and automation into enterprise video experiences, enabling organizations to maximize the value of their media assets.





The recently launched Kaltura Work Genie and Kaltura Class Genie AI-powered agents deliver hyper-personalized, immersive digital experiences for customers, employees, and students. Combining real-time immersive content creation with personalization at scale enables anyone in the organization to instantly discover customized materials, based on their specific needs, drawn exclusively from secure and verified organizational knowledge bases. This ensures accuracy, relevance, and improved outcomes. In addition, the recently launched Kaltura TV Genie enables media and telecommunication companies to offer hyper-personalized lean-forward viewing experiences for audiences, as well as to streamline their operations through enhancement and automation of content enrichment and curation. Kaltura AI Content Lab enables content creators to quickly transform their content into engaging, bite-sized experiences. With a single click, Content Lab generates clips, video quizzes, summaries, and chapters from videos and audio, saving time, reducing costs, and maximizing content value.





“We believe the Gartner recognition of Kaltura echoes our commitment to continue advancing video platforms through disruptive innovation,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, President and CEO at Kaltura. “Our agentic AI offerings empower enterprises to streamline, automate, and personalize every aspect of the video lifecycle, from creation to engagement. We convert routine manual tasks and generic insights and experiences, into automatic workflows and hyper-personalized insights and experiences, that boost efficiency, productivity, engagement, and business results.”





Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for Video Platform Services. Amol Nerlekar, Peter Kjeldsen, Forest Conner. 19 March 2025







GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.





Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.







Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment, and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.