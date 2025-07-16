Kaltura Launches Work Genie in AWS Marketplace to Enhance AI-Driven Learning and Support Solutions

Kaltura's Work Genie is now available in AWS Marketplace, enhancing AI-driven learning and support for enterprises.

Quiver AI Summary

Kaltura has announced the launch of its Kaltura Work Genie in the AWS Marketplace's new AI Agents and Tools category, enabling organizations to easily discover and deploy AI-driven solutions using their AWS accounts. The Work Genie transforms enterprise knowledge into personalized learning and support paths, helping create engaging digital experiences for employees and customers. It enhances the customer and employee journey, boosts technology adoption, and improves retention by utilizing trusted organizational content, thus avoiding the inaccuracies of generic AI tools. This offering is part of Kaltura's suite of AI agents that has established the company as a leader in the AI-enabled enterprise video platform market. The integration with AWS Marketplace simplifies the procurement process and provides customers with better visibility and control over their licensing and access.

Potential Positives

Kaltura's Work Genie is now available in the AWS Marketplace, enhancing accessibility and deployment for customers looking for AI-driven solutions.

The Work Genie offers personalized learning and support paths, improving engagement and effectiveness for organizational training and knowledge sharing.

Kaltura's positioning as a leader in the AI-powered enterprise video platform market is reinforced by the recent IDC MarketScape assessment.

The availability of Kaltura’s AI solutions in AWS Marketplace simplifies procurement processes for customers, enhancing visibility and control over their purchases.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific details regarding the performance or sales success of the Kaltura Work Genie, which may raise concerns about its market reception.

There is no information about customer testimonials or case studies showcasing the effectiveness of the Work Genie, potentially undermining trust in its claimed benefits.

The announcement lacks specific metrics or KPIs that quantify the value or impact of the Work Genie for customers, making it difficult to assess its effectiveness compared to other solutions in the market.

FAQ

What is Kaltura Work Genie?

Kaltura Work Genie is an AI-powered agent that transforms enterprise knowledge into personalized learning and support paths.

Where can I find Kaltura Work Genie?

Kaltura Work Genie is available in the AI Agents and Tools category of the AWS Marketplace.

How does Work Genie improve employee experiences?

Work Genie enhances employee experiences by delivering personalized learning through dynamic modules, reducing search time and improving retention.

What industries benefit from Kaltura Work Genie?

Industries including enterprise technology, education, healthcare, financial services, media, and telecoms can benefit from Kaltura Work Genie.

How does Kaltura ensure reliability in responses?

Kaltura Work Genie uses trusted organizational content, eliminating risks of hallucinations and enhancing response reliability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KLTR Insider Trading Activity

$KLTR insiders have traded $KLTR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN N. DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 190,442 shares for an estimated $436,478.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $KLTR stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KLTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KLTR forecast page.

$KLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLTR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Patrick Walravens from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $4.0 on 03/13/2025

Full Release



New York, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Kaltura



(Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced the availability of the Kaltura Work Genie in the new AI Agents and Tools category of the AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including the Work Genie, one of a growing number of Kaltura’s AI-powered agents, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.









The Kaltura Work Genie helps organizations transform their enterprise knowledge into personalized, AI-driven learning and support paths, enabling customers to create engaging and impactful immersive digital experiences for enterprise customers and employees.





"By offering the Kaltura Work Genie in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access to our personalized, AI-driven learning and marketing experiences, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Liad Eshkar, Chief Revenue Officer at Kaltura. "Our customers across every industry, from enterprise technology to education, financial services to healthcare, media and telecoms, are already using these capabilities to improve the impact of their content, make it more accessible and easily findable, and ultimately drive better, quantifiable results, demonstrating the real-world value of Work Genie."









Kaltura Work Genie delivers essential capabilities, including tools that help redefine customer and employee journeys, boost adoption of new technologies, and improve retention. Unlike generic AI tools, Work Genie draws exclusively from an organization's trusted content, eliminating the risk of hallucinations and improving the reliability and impact of the response. The Work Genie turns complex inqueiries into dynamic learning experiences, including micro learning modules with formats such as flashcards, video snippets, quizzes and more, reducing search time and maximizing the impact for employees, customers, and partners. Kaltura’s suite of AI agents, including the Work Genie, has propelled it to market leadership, as noted in the recent IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Enterprise Video Platform 2025 Vendor Assessment.





With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.













To learn more about the Kaltura Work Genie in AWS Marketplace, visit



here



. To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit



here.













About Kaltura







Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit



https://corp.kaltura.com





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.