Kaltura Appoints John Doherty As CFO

(RTTNews) - Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR), a software firm, said on Tuesday that it has appointed John Doherty as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 1 to succeed Yaron Garmazi.

Doherty will join Kaltura on February 1, and Garmazi will continue to support him and the company throughout the second quarter.

Most recently, Doherty served as CFO and COO at Magic Leap, Inc., a private augmented reality device company.

Prior to joining Magic Leap in 2020, Doherty had served as CFO at InterXion Holding N.V.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.