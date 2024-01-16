News & Insights

Kaltura Appoints John Doherty As CFO

January 16, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR), a software firm, said on Tuesday that it has appointed John Doherty as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 1 to succeed Yaron Garmazi.

Doherty will join Kaltura on February 1, and Garmazi will continue to support him and the company throughout the second quarter.

Most recently, Doherty served as CFO and COO at Magic Leap, Inc., a private augmented reality device company.

Prior to joining Magic Leap in 2020, Doherty had served as CFO at InterXion Holding N.V.

