Kaldvik CFO Róbert Róbertsson To Step Down; Board Launches Search For Successor

December 01, 2025 — 01:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kaldvik AS (KLDVK.IC), an Icelandic fish farming company, on Monday said CFO Róbert Róbertsson has notified the Board of an intention to step down from the role to pursue other opportunities.

Róbert will remain available to the company until February 28, 2026.

The Board of Directors will begin the process to recruit a new CFO.

The Board thanked Róbert for dedication and hard work over the years.

On Friday, Kaldvik closed trading 5.04% higher at ISK 125 on the Iceland Stock Exchange.

