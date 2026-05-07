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Kakao Q1 Operating Profit Rises

May 07, 2026 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kakao (035720.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 171.70 billion Korean won, declining 0.1% from 171.85 billion won in the same period last year. Operating income was 211.40 billion won, compared to 105.40 billion won.

Sales for the current quarter were 1.94 trillion Korean won, compared to 1.86 trillion won, previous year.

Kakao shares are currently trading at 45,450 korean won, down 1.84%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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