Kakao Games Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Kakao Games (293490.KQ) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company of 29.96 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 23.03 billion won, prior year. The company posted an operating loss of 25.46 billion won, compared to a loss of 12.44 billion won, last year.

First quarter sales were 82.93 billion Korean won compared to 122.85 billion won, a year ago, a decline of 32.5%.

Shares of Kakao Games are trading at 12,160 won, down 1.86%.

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