Kaixin Auto trading halted, volatility trading pause

10:22 EDT Kaixin Auto (KXIN) trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Kaixin Auto trading halted, news pending
- Kaixin Auto announces 1-for-60 share consolidation
- Kaixin Holdings Reports Asset and Revenue Changes
- Kaixin Auto Holdings Passes Key Resolutions
- Kaixin Auto Granted Compliance Extension
