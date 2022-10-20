Markets
KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Gains After Reporting Q3 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a swing to profit for the third quarter compared to loss last year.

The company reported third-quarter profit of $3 million or $0.16 per share compared to loss of $2 million or $0.14 per share in the previous year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $749 million compared to $751 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $75.16, up 12.21 percent from the previous close of $66.98 million on a volume of 145,123.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KALU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular