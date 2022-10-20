Kaiser Aluminum Gains After Reporting Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a swing to profit for the third quarter compared to loss last year.

The company reported third-quarter profit of $3 million or $0.16 per share compared to loss of $2 million or $0.14 per share in the previous year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $749 million compared to $751 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $75.16, up 12.21 percent from the previous close of $66.98 million on a volume of 145,123.

