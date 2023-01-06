Kaiser Aluminum Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KALU

In trading on Friday, shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.70, changing hands as high as $83.62 per share. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $59.24 per share, with $107.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.89.

