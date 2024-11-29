News & Insights

Kaisa Group Plans Major Restructuring with Bond Issuance

November 29, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1638) has released an update.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. is undergoing a significant restructuring process involving the potential issuance of mandatory convertible bonds and shares to its creditors. This move aims to alleviate the company’s considerable debt burden of approximately $12.27 billion by distributing new notes and convertible bonds among creditors. The restructuring plan, pending shareholder approval, represents an important step for Kaisa in managing its financial obligations.

