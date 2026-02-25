Kainos Group (KNNNF) Price Target Increased by 28.57% to 16.63

The average one-year price target for Kainos Group (OTCPK:KNNNF) has been revised to $16.63 / share. This is an increase of 28.57% from the prior estimate of $12.94 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.44 to a high of $19.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.97% from the latest reported closing price of $11.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kainos Group. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 20.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNNNF is 0.06%, an increase of 10.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.35% to 6,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,165K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNNF by 21.60% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 973K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 728K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing a decrease of 20.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNNF by 13.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 545K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNNF by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 480K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNNF by 9.83% over the last quarter.

