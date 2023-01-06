KAI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $183.95, changing hands as high as $184.54 per share. Kadant Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $154.19 per share, with $222.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.45.

