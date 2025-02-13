Kadant To Replace Inari Medical In S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Kadant Inc. (KAI) will replace Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 19. S&P 500 constituent Stryker Corp. (SYK) is acquiring Inari Medical in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.