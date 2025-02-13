News & Insights

Markets
KAI

Kadant To Replace Inari Medical In S&P SmallCap 600

February 13, 2025 — 08:16 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Kadant Inc. (KAI) will replace Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 19. S&P 500 constituent Stryker Corp. (SYK) is acquiring Inari Medical in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KAI
NARI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.