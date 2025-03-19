Kadant (KAI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $341.50, changing hands as low as $340.92 per share. Kadant Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $249.5104 per share, with $429.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $344.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.