Kadant Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kadant Inc. (KAI) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $27.72 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $31.59 million, or $2.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kadant Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.57 million or $2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.0% to $271.57 million from $271.61 million last year.

Kadant Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $270 Mln - $280 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $9.05 - $9.25

The company has revised FY25 revenue guidance to $1.036 Bln. - $1.046 Bln. from $1.020 Bln. -$1.040 Bln.

