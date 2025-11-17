K92 Mining (TSX:KNT) Price Target Increased by 11.10% to 25.52

The average one-year price target for K92 Mining (TSX:KNT) has been revised to $25.52 / share. This is an increase of 11.10% from the prior estimate of $22.97 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.83% from the latest reported closing price of $18.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in K92 Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNT is 0.79%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.60% to 31,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,344K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,603K shares , representing a decrease of 17.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNT by 6.68% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,016K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,816K shares , representing a decrease of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNT by 12.21% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 2,272K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,653K shares , representing a decrease of 280.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNT by 72.05% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,912K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNT by 10.34% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 1,772K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNT by 4.86% over the last quarter.

