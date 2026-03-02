K92 Mining Inc. Profit Climbs In Full Year

(RTTNews) - K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $270.19 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $111.22 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 69.8% to $595.25 million from $350.62 million last year.

K92 Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $270.19 Mln. vs. $111.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $595.25 Mln vs. $350.62 Mln last year.

