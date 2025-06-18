Bitcoin Magazine



K33 Announces Plans To Purchase Up To 1,000 Bitcoin

K33 AB, a leading digital asset brokerage and research firm, announced today the launch of a SEK 85 million direct share issue to fund the purchase of Bitcoin. The company aims to build Bitcoin as a core asset on its balance sheet, targeting the accumulation of up to 1,000 BTC as a strategic reserve.

PRESS RELEASE: K33 launches a share issue to finance the purchase of up to 1000 Bitcoin, with a minimum of SEK 85 million secured through pre-commitments pic.twitter.com/sG1LZjR6EI — K33 (@K33HQ) June 18, 2025

The share issue, priced at SEK 0.1036 per share, is fully backed by existing shareholders and new investors. Proceeds from the raise will be used exclusively to acquire BTC, supporting K33’s accumulation strategy revealed in May. By acquiring BTC, the company aims to strengthen its balance sheet, boost brokerage margins, launch new products, and attract more investors.

“This raise marks a major milestone towards our initial goal of acquiring 1000 BTC before scaling further,” commented the CEO of the Company Torbjørn Bull Jenssen. “We strongly believe that Bitcoin represents the future of global finance and are positioning K33 to benefit maximally from this. A strong balance sheet built on Bitcoin enables us to significantly improve our brokerage operation while maintaining full exposure to Bitcoin’s upside potential.”

As part of the strategy, K33 recently completed its first Bitcoin acquisition, purchasing 10 BTC for approximately SEK 10 million on June 3. This transaction is the initial deployment of capital from the SEK 60 million investment commitment announced earlier this year to support the company’s BTC treasury.

“We expect Bitcoin to be the best-performing asset in the coming years and will build our balance sheet in Bitcoin moving forward,” stated Jenssen. “This will give K33 direct exposure to the Bitcoin price and help unlock powerful synergies with our brokerage operation. Our ambition is to build a balance of at least 1000 BTC over time and then scale from there.”

During its Q1 2025 Report and Strategic Outlook presentation, K33 underscored the accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, referencing the rapid growth of the US Bitcoin ETFs, which attracted more capital in its first year than gold ETFs had in the past two decades.

“For K33, Bitcoin is not only a high-conviction asset — it’s also a strategic enabler,” Jenssen said. “With a sizable BTC reserve, we will be able to strengthen our financial position while unlocking new revenue streams, product capabilities, and partnerships.”

