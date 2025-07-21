Markets
K1 Investment Management's Subsplash Agrees To Be Acquired By Roper Technologies

July 21, 2025 — 10:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - K1 Investment Management, LLC , one of the largest investors in small-cap enterprise software, announced that its portfolio company, Subsplash, has reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). The transaction is expected to close in the near term, and marks K1's third exit to a publicly traded strategic buyer in the past year.

Subsplash, started in Seattle by CEO Tim Turner, is a top platform that uses artificial intelligence to help mission-focused groups. It offers tools like mobile apps, media sharing, online donations, group chats, and church management features.

