K Plus S (KPLUY) Declares $0.55 Dividend

K Plus S said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.55 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in K Plus S. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPLUY is 0.03%, a decrease of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 28K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for K Plus S is $14.08. The forecasts range from a low of $9.44 to a high of $27.72. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of $11.22.

The projected annual revenue for K Plus S is $5,691MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPLUY by 3.01% over the last quarter.

