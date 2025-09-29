K Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Kellanova (Symbol: K) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.06, changing hands as high as $81.98 per share. Kellanova shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of K shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, K's low point in its 52 week range is $76.48 per share, with $83.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.89. The K DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

