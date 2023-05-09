News & Insights

Markets

Just - Evotec Biologics, Sandoz To Develop And Manufacture Multiple Biosimilars

May 09, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evotec's Seattle-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics Inc., launched a multi-year, long-term tech partnership with Sandoz for the immediate development and subsequent manufacturing of multiple biosimilars, Evotec SE (EVO) and Sandoz AG, a division of Novartis (NVS), said in a statement.

The partnership includes an option for the non-exclusive in-licensing of Just - Evotec Biologics' proprietary technology by Sandoz for building its fully-owned S.POD facility.

As per the deal, Just - Evotec Biologics will receive a double-digit-million upfront and future payments dependent on successful development progress of US$640 million as well as additional undisclosed payments dependent on progress into commercial manufacturing and exercising the S.POD option.

Evotec stated that the development of the biosimilars will ramp up over the coming 12-18 months at Just - Evotec Biologics' J.POD facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.