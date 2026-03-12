Just Buy It? Barclays Thinks Nike Is Ready to Run

For months, investors have watched Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), a titan of the consumer discretionary world, struggle to find its footing, testing the patience of even its most loyal shareholders. The stock's persistent underperformance has been a key storyline. But a catalyst just sent a powerful signal through the market: a decisive Overweight upgrade from Barclays has injected a fresh wave of optimism, suggesting the tide may finally be turning. This external validation aligns perfectly with the internal message from CEO Elliott Hill, who recently framed Nike's situation as the middle innings of a comeback, positioning Nike as a company in the midst of executing a strategic recovery, not just starting to address its problems.

The Comeback's Home-Field Advantage

Before a global comeback can take hold, a company must first win at home. For Nike, the latest financial results from its North American segment provide compelling evidence that its turnaround strategy is not just a plan, but a reality. The region posted an impressive 9% revenue growth in the second quarter. This figure is made even more significant by the engine that drove it: a 24% increase in its wholesale business.

This isn’t just a trivial data point; for investors, it is a crucial indicator that Nike's recovery has a solid foundation. This growth represents a major strategic pivot, a channel reset away from the previous, more aggressive direct-to-consumer focus. By re-engaging key retail partners, Nike is showing it can more effectively manage inventory and reach a broader customer base.

Strong wholesale growth signifies that the painful period of inventory glut is largely over. Partners are not only clearing out old products but are now confidently placing larger orders for new ones.

This renewed confidence is a forward-looking signal, further reinforced by management’s commentary on an improving order book for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

This operational success is translating directly into financial health. With less excess inventory to clear, Nike is seeing fewer days of promotion and increased demand at full price. For investors, this is the critical link. A healthy wholesale channel combined with strong consumer demand at full price is the primary formula for sustainable revenue growth and, importantly, the recovery of gross margins.

From Inventory Cleanup to Innovation Rollout

With its retail channels now clean and ready for new products, the focus shifts to what will drive the next phase of growth. Nike's answer lies in its Sport Offense, a strategic framework designed to accelerate a relentless flow of athlete-centered innovation to the marketplace. Nike is now prepared to fill its partners' shelves with the kind of exciting, high-margin products that originally built its empire.

The initial results of this renewed focus are already clear and compelling.

Running on All Cylinders: The performance running category, a core segment for the brand, has grown by over 20% for two consecutive quarters. This is more than growth; it signifies that Nike is taking back market share with a consistent flow of newness. Products like the Structure 26, a new stability shoe designed to provide runners with enhanced support, are resonating strongly.

The performance running category, a core segment for the brand, has grown by over 20% for two consecutive quarters. This is more than growth; it signifies that Nike is taking back market share with a consistent flow of newness. Products like the Structure 26, a new stability shoe designed to provide runners with enhanced support, are resonating strongly. Apparel's Next Advance: Nike is set to debut its new AeroFit platform, described as air conditioning for the body, in its national team kits. This commitment to bringing tangible performance technology to a massive global audience for the World Cup is a classic Nike move.

Nike is set to debut its new AeroFit platform, described as air conditioning for the body, in its national team kits. This commitment to bringing tangible performance technology to a massive global audience for the World Cup is a classic Nike move. Basketball Bounces Back: Consumer excitement is returning to the basketball category, with strong sell-through for signature shoes and a positive reception for new launches like the GT Future, creating buzz and driving traffic to retailers.

Perhaps the most definitive proof of this renewed product strength comes from Nike's partners. Bookings for the upcoming World Cup are up nearly 40% compared to the 2022 event, a powerful testament to the confidence retailers have in the new product lineup. For investors, the takeaway is clear: Nike is shifting from selling more to selling better, a strategy that directly supports a recovery in profitability.

Taking the Winning Formula Global

While North America provides the blueprint, investors are rightly focused on the well-publicized headwinds in other areas, particularly Greater China and the Converse brand. However, these challenges should be viewed not as roadblocks, but as the next phase of a now-proven turnaround strategy. Management has acknowledged the difficult results from Greater China, where revenue fell 17%, but has responded with an actionable plan. This includes a new leadership structure with the region reporting directly to the CEO for faster decision-making, strategic investments in key city retail, and a crucial pivot back to an innovation-led, premium brand identity rather than competing on price.

The pressure on gross margins has also been a key concern. Yet, a critical insight from CFO Matthew Friend reframes the entire narrative. He noted that, excluding the external impact of tariffs, Nike's underlying gross margins are already on an expansion path. This indicates that the core business is fundamentally healing and that profitability is improving as Nike executes its plan.

A Discount on a Blue-Chip Rebound

The final piece of the investment puzzle is valuation. Nike's stock price has faced a difficult stretch, trading down approximately 12% year-to-date and down 25% over the past year. This underperformance, driven largely by the now-addressed inventory issues and the known challenges in China, has created what many analysts see as an attractive entry point.

The current Wall Street consensus price target for Nike is $74.90, representing a potential upside of more than 30% from its current levels. Looking at the forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 27.33, the stock is trading at a valuation that anticipates a significant earnings rebound.

The argument is straightforward: the market has already priced in the negative news from the Converse reset and the multi-quarter timeline for the China recovery. Therefore, as the North American recovery continues and any signs of stabilization emerge from its international segments, there is a powerful catalyst for the stock to re-rate higher as the market begins to price in the success of the turnaround.

Lacing Up for the Next Leg of Growth

The Barclays upgrade appears to be more than just a fleeting positive headline; it is an external validation of an internal reality that is starting to show up in the numbers. For Nike, the North American business provides clear proof of concept. A rejuvenated innovation pipeline is supplying the fuel, and the stock's current valuation may present an opportunity.

While the full, global turnaround remains in its middle innings, the most critical phase, the successful reset of its core market, is now largely complete. For investors, the next major checkpoint will be Nike’s third-quarter earnings report on March 31, where continued margin improvement and any signs of stabilization in China will be key indicators that this comeback is not only on track but finally hitting its stride.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.