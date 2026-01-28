Jupiter Neurosciences To Showcase Lead Program JOTROL At The DealFlow Discovery Conference

(RTTNews) - Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is scheduled to participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

The company is advancing its patented resveratrol-based platform for neuroinflammation and healthy aging. Its lead asset, JOTROL, is a novel, enhanced-bioavailability formulation of resveratrol designed to overcome the absorption limitations of standard resveratrol products.

According to the company, JOTROL enables therapeutic blood levels of resveratrol at significantly lower doses, potentially unlocking clinical utility across a range of neurological and rare disease indications driven by inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and oxidative stress.

Pipeline Overview

The company has completed one Phase I study of JOTROL, which it states enables three rare-disease programs and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to advance directly into Phase II. Its development programs include:

•MELAS (Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like Episodes): A rare mitochondrial disease with no approved therapies. JOTROL is being evaluated for its potential to improve mitochondrial function and reduce oxidative stress.

•Friedreich's Ataxia: A progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by mitochondrial impairment. Preclinical data suggest JOTROL may modulate pathways relevant to disease progression.

•MPS I (Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I): A lysosomal storage disorder where inflammation and oxidative damage contribute to neurological decline.

•Alzheimer's Disease: JOTROL's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties position it as a potential adjunctive therapy in early-stage disease.

•Parkinson's Disease: The company is exploring JOTROL's ability to target neuroinflammatory pathways implicated in disease progression.

In addition to its prescription pipeline, Jupiter is also developing consumer-focused formulations of JOTROL aimed at supporting cognitive health, mitochondrial function and healthy aging.

About JOTROL

JOTROL is built on a patented micellar delivery technology designed to significantly enhance the oral absorption of resveratrol, a naturally occurring polyphenol with well-documented anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. Traditional resveratrol supplements suffer from poor bioavailability, limiting their therapeutic potential. Jupiter's formulation aims to deliver clinically meaningful plasma concentrations while minimizing gastrointestinal side effects.

The company believes this improved delivery profile may allow JOTROL to address a broad spectrum of conditions where inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and oxidative stress play a central role.

JUNS has traded between $0.51 and $3.33 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $0.82, down 1.88% and rose in the overnight to $0.87, up 5.47%.

