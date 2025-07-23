Jupiter Neurosciences Highlights Breakthrough JOTROL™ Resveratrol Platform with Enhanced Bioavailability and Therapeutic Potential

Jupiter Neurosciences highlights JOTROL™, a resveratrol platform improving bioavailability and reducing GI side effects, advancing toward Parkinson's trials.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. announced the advancement of JOTROL™, a proprietary resveratrol-based therapeutic platform that significantly improves the bioavailability and tolerability of resveratrol compared to conventional formulations. Despite resveratrol's known health benefits, its therapeutic use has been limited due to poor absorption and gastrointestinal side effects. JOTROL™ achieved a nine-fold increase in bioavailability in a Phase I clinical trial without GI issues, enabling effective systemic dosing. The company is now progressing toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease, building on promising preclinical results, and is also launching the Nugevia™ consumer supplement line in Q3 2025. This dual strategy addresses both central nervous system disorders and consumer health, leveraging JOTROL™'s enhancements to target conditions related to mitochondrial function and neuroinflammation.

Potential Positives

Jupiter Neurosciences' JOTROL™ demonstrates a nine-fold increase in bioavailability compared to traditional resveratrol, potentially revolutionizing therapeutic use of resveratrol-based treatments.

The formulation has been shown to avoid gastrointestinal side effects, enabling systemic therapeutic dosing for conditions like Parkinson's Disease.

JOTROL™ has secured intellectual property protections in major markets, enhancing its commercial potential until 2036.

The company is strategically positioned for growth by pursuing both pharmaceutical trials and consumer wellness products with its Nugevia™ line, scheduled for launch in Q3 2025.

Potential Negatives

Press release emphasizes significant bioavailability and clinical trial advancements, yet the potential for severe gastrointestinal side effects at high doses could raise concerns about patient safety and regulatory approval challenges.

The company has not yet completed its Phase IIa trial in Parkinson's Disease, leaving uncertainties regarding the efficacy and market readiness of JOTROL™.

Despite highlighting strong scientific rationale, the reliance on a high C-Max level for therapeutic effectiveness may limit JOTROL™'s acceptance in the medical community until proven in further clinical trials.

FAQ

What is JOTROL™ and its significance?

JOTROL™ is a patented resveratrol-based platform developed by Jupiter Neurosciences, offering enhanced bioavailability and reduced gastrointestinal side effects.

How does JOTROL™ compare to traditional resveratrol?

JOTROL™ achieves a nine-fold increase in bioavailability at therapeutic levels without the gastrointestinal toxicity associated with traditional resveratrol products.

What clinical trials is Jupiter Neurosciences conducting?

Jupiter Neurosciences is advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s disease, building on promising preclinical results.

What consumer products are being launched by Jupiter?

Jupiter is launching its Nugevia™ consumer product line in Q3 2025, focusing on cognitive health, mitochondrial energy, and skin vitality.

How does resveratrol affect neurodegenerative diseases?

Resveratrol, via JOTROL™, targets mitochondrial biogenesis and reduces neuroinflammation, mechanisms linked to neurodegenerative disease progression.

$JUNS insiders have traded $JUNS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JUNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTER ROSEN (CEO and Chairman) has made 9 purchases buying 11,416 shares for an estimated $11,652 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALISON D. SILVA (Pres + Chief Business Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,550 shares for an estimated $2,627 and 0 sales.

Transforming a promising molecule into a clinically viable therapeutic platform









Jupiter, Florida, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL



™



, a patented resveratrol-based platform, spotlights the scientific and clinical advantages of its proprietary resveratrol platform, JOTROL



™



, over conventional resveratrol formulations.







Unlocking Resveratrol’s Therapeutic Promise







Resveratrol is one of the world’s most researched molecules and has long been studied for its powerful antioxidant, mitochondrial, and anti-inflammatory effects. However, achieving therapeutic benefit has proven elusive due to the molecule’s extremely poor bioavailability and dose-limiting gastrointestinal (GI) side effects.





“Clinical studies have shown that to reach the minimum effective plasma concentration of over 250 ng/mL a patient would need to ingest approximately 5 grams of today’s marketed resveratrol products,” explained Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “At those levels, severe GI issues are nearly guaranteed, effectively halting any realistic therapeutic use.”







A Pharmaceutical-Grade Breakthrough







JOTROL



™



was developed specifically to overcome these critical limitations. In a Phase I clinical trial, JOTROL



™



achieved a nine-fold increase in bioavailability compared to traditional resveratrol, without the GI toxicity seen at high doses. This proprietary formulation enables systemic therapeutic dosing with significantly reduced pill burden and enhanced tolerability.







Key Differentiators:









Approximately 9 times higher bioavailability at peak plasma concentration versus naïve resveratrol



No GI side effects observed at therapeutic levels



Secured intellectual property in the U.S., EU, China, Japan, and Hong Kong through 2036



Demonstrated ability to reach the central nervous system by passing the blood brain barrier, a critical factor for diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and MELAS









A Platform for Clinical Development and Commercial Growth







JOTROL



™



is currently advancing toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease, following breakthrough preclinical data in a well-established MPTP mouse model that demonstrated meaningful improvements in motor functions. The same delivery technology is also being used in Jupiter’s Nugevia



™



consumer product line, launching in Q3 2025 with targeted formulations focused on cognitive health (MND), mitochondrial energy (PWR), and skin vitality (GLO).





“This is more than just a formulation. It’s a platform,” added Rosén. “Whether through pharmaceutical trials or premium consumer offerings, JOTROL



™



opens entirely new pathways to address CNS diseases and longevity using the same foundational science.”







Scientific Rationale: Targeting Mitochondria and Inflammation







As shown in Jupiter’s preclinical and mechanistic studies, resveratrol, and by extension JOTROL



™



, works by promoting mitochondrial biogenesis through AMPK and SIRT1 activation. It also scavenges oxidative radicals and suppresses neuroinflammation. These mechanisms are increasingly recognized as central to the progression of neurodegenerative disease and systemic aging.







About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.







Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia



™



product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL



™



, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, includeing indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website



www.jupiterneurosciences.com



.







About JOTROL







Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.





Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL



™



achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL



™



trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL



™



toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.







About Nugevia







In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL



™



serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia



™



consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia



™



introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.





The Nugevia product line will be launched in Q3 of 2025 through the website Nugevia.com.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.







Contact:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256





1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)







JUNS@redchip.com





