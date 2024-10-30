Juniper's AI Solution Used by Thai Airways for Network Upgrade

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently announced that Thailand’s national carrier, Thai Airways, is utilizing Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform to upgrade its headquarters' network infrastructure. This modernization allows the airline to improve efficiency and reliability, enabling Thai Airways to offer quality experiences for operators and customers across all its services.



As a prominent gateway to Asia, Thai Airways identified the need to strengthen its corporate network to support post-pandemic travel demand. Thus, the airline partnered with Juniper to implement its innovative technology, making Thai Airways the first in Thailand to deploy Wi-Fi 6E using Juniper AP45 access points and Juniper EX Series Ethernet switches to enhance its core, distribution and access networks.



Mist AI plays a crucial role in this initiative, employing AIOps developed over nine years to deliver insights into user experiences. This advanced technology allows for proactive issue resolution, which could cut network-related trouble tickets by as much as 90%. By consolidating the management of both wired and wireless networks, Juniper’s Mist Wired and Wireless Assurance cloud services enhance the efficiency of Thai Airways' business-essential systems. This integration reduces the need for manual intervention while guaranteeing reliable and secure connections for every device and user.



Furthermore, the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant empowers the airline's IT team to swiftly identify and address network issues through an intuitive conversational interface. It not only pinpoints root causes but also offers effective insights and prescriptive solutions. Since this upgrade, Thai Airways has seen a notable drop in problems and user complaints, significantly reducing the time spent on network operations. This allows the airline to concentrate on enhancing value and services for its customers.

Thai Airways is also considering expanding the implementation of Juniper’s solutions to its hubs at Thailand’s two major international airports. These new deployments may exceed the current scale of the network already established at the airline's headquarters.

Juniper’s AI Solutions Witness Healthy Uptake

As companies focus on digital transformation and network upgrades to enhance operational efficiency, Juniper’s AI-native networking solutions are gaining solid traction.



In October 2024, JATCO Ltd., one of the major players in the automotive transmission industry, selected Juniper’s portfolio to upgrade its Wi-Fi network, leveraging Mist AI’s data science and machine learning for optimal performance.



In the same month, South Korea-based lighting technology firm Seoul Semiconductor also implemented Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform to enhance wired and wireless access, aiming to boost productivity and lower costs. The growing demand for Mist AI systems cushioned Juniper’s top line in the second quarter of 2024. This rising adoption of its AI-native networking solutions is likely to boost its revenues by capitalizing on this emerging network modernization trend.



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. In January 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise entered a definitive agreement to acquire Juniper for an all-cash transaction of $40.00 per share, totaling an equity value of approximately $14 billion. The transaction is anticipated to be finalized in late 2024 or early 2025.

JNPR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 48.7% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 69.4%.



