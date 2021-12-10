Juniper To Supply Automated Network Platforms To Aston Martin

(RTTNews) - Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, on Friday, announced a new partnership with Juniper Networks (JNPR), a developer and marketer of networking products, to become its official networking equipment vendor. The financial terms of the deal are not known.

As part of the partnership, Juniper will supply an agile and highly automated network platform across the team's new technology campus, currently due for completion in early 2023, Aston Martin said in a statement.

Juniper Networks' branding will first appear on the AMR21, on the car's Halo, at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the company added.

