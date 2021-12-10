Markets
JNPR

Juniper To Supply Automated Network Platforms To Aston Martin

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, on Friday, announced a new partnership with Juniper Networks (JNPR), a developer and marketer of networking products, to become its official networking equipment vendor. The financial terms of the deal are not known.

As part of the partnership, Juniper will supply an agile and highly automated network platform across the team's new technology campus, currently due for completion in early 2023, Aston Martin said in a statement.

Juniper Networks' branding will first appear on the AMR21, on the car's Halo, at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the company added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNPR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular