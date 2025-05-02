Juniper Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR reported strong first-quarter 2025 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices reported revenue growth backed by solid demand in the Cloud and Enterprise verticals. Management’s strong focus on expanding its secure, efficient, and user-friendly network management solution suite is a key growth driver in the AI-driven networking market. However, weak demand in the Service Provider business is worrisome.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the net income in the first quarter was $64.1 million or 19 cents per share against a net loss of $0.8 million or break-even loss on per share basis in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP net income was $147.2 million or 43 cents per share compared with respective figures of $96.6 million or 29 cents per share in the prior-year period. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Revenues

Quarterly revenues improved to $1.28 billion from $1.15 billion in the year-ago quarter driven by solid demand in the Cloud and Enterprise verticals. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion.



Product revenues improved to $755 million from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $651.9 million. Service revenues totaled $525.2 million, up 5.7% year over year, backed by strong sales of hardware maintenance contracts and SaaS subscriptions.



By vertical, Cloud revenues improved to $322.4 million from $250 million in the year-ago quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.65 million. The year-over-year increase was attributable to robust order growth from customers backed by growing investment in AI initiatives.



Revenues from the Service Provider declined to $380.8 million from $381.9 million in the prior-year period due to a slowdown across all customer solutions. Net sales, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.79 million.



Net sales from Enterprise were $577 million, up 11.6% year over year. The upside was backed by healthy demand for AI-driven Enterprise, hardware maintenance and professional services. Net sales fell short of our revenue estimate of $639.26 million.



By customer solution, Wide Area Networking revenues amounted to $407.9 million, up 16.4% year over year. Net sales from Campus and Branch were $294.2 million, up 22.3% year over year. Revenues from the Data Center were $177.2 million, up 8.6% year over year. Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services reported revenues of $400.9 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $394.9 million.



By region, revenues from the Americas rose to $810.6 million from $665.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa declined to $289.5 million from $311.1 million in the prior-year quarter. In the Asia Pacific, net sales were up 4.52% year over year to $180.1 million.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross margin declined to 60.2% from 60.7% in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to revenue mix, partially offset by lower inventory-related expenses.



Operating expenses, on a non-GAAP basis, rose to $587.6 million from $582.3 million, primarily due to higher headcount-related costs. Non-GAAP operating margin was 14.3%, up from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 10.6%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In first-quarter 2025, Juniper generated $316.5 million of cash from operating activities compared with $325 million in the prior-year quarter. As of March 31, 2025, the company had $1.97 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments and $1.23 billion of long-term debt.

