Juniper Networks' (NYSE:JNPR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 22nd of March to US$0.21. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Juniper Networks' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 103% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 46%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 69.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 70% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

NYSE:JNPR Historic Dividend February 11th 2022

Juniper Networks Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 8 years was US$0.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.7% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Juniper Networks to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Juniper Networks' earnings per share has shrunk at 13% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Juniper Networks will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Juniper Networks that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

