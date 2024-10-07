Juniper Networks Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR ), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading networking solution provider that drives high-performance networks for businesses, service providers, and government agencies worldwide with a market cap of $12.62 billion . Juniper Networks is set to announce its Q3 earnings on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect JNPR to report a profit of $0.32 per share , down 22% from $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while surpassing on another occasion.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share for the last quarter missed the consensus estimate by 33.3%. Juniper Networks' quarterly earnings miss was mainly due to a decline in revenue driven by weaker demand and increased competition in the wireless equipment segment.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect JNPR to report EPS of $0.97, down 38.2% from $1.57 in fiscal 2023 .

JNPR stock is up 31.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.6% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 17.1% returns over the same time frame.

On Jul. 25, JNPR reported its Q2 results . Revenue was $1.19 billion, missing analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. The stock gained 2% on the day it released earnings.

The consensus opinion on JNPR stock is cautious, with an overall “Hold” rating. Of 13 analysts covering the stock, one advises “Strong Buy,” 11 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests “Moderate Sell.” JNPR's average analyst price target is $39, indicating a marginal upside from the current levels.

