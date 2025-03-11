News & Insights

Juniper Networks In Deal With Saudi Telecom To Improve 5G Security Deployment

March 11, 2025 — 03:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks Inc., (JNPR) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal with Saudi Telecom Company or STC to improve the latter's 5G-ready network security gateway infrastructure with new automation features from the existing Juniper SRX next-generation firewall deployment.

The company said that these new features will help STC improve user experiences, increase capacity and reduce costs, even while providing the best security and sustainability commitments. STC said that it has fully integrated Juniper's AI-Native Security approach, an integral component of the Juniper AI-Native Networking Platform. Juniper Networks' Automated Express Path+ software feature has been activated in STC Juniper Networks SRX 5800 Firewalls, without the help of any new hardware. This latest software will help process data more than 48 percent faster than earlier.

The power consumption needed to operate the SRX gateways has now been reduced by 30 percent, resulting in reduced costs per processed gigabit, the company added.

