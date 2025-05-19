Juniper Networks And ServiceNow Extend Partnership

(RTTNews) - California-based Juniper Networks (JNPR), engaged in secure, AI-native networks and ServiceNow on Monday announced the extension of their partnership.

The combined solution is expected to accelerate Time-to-Value for Deutsche Telekom Managed Services with End-to-End automation.

The partnership seeks to integrate Juniper's AI-native networking platform, Mist with ServiceNow Telecom Service Management, Inventory and Sales & Order Management for Telecom.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Juniper has been a registered Build partner with ServiceNow since 2023.

