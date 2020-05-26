Juniper-Net One Systems Furthers Networking Infrastructure

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR has recently provided its Contrail Enterprise Multicloud solution to Net One Systems. The solution has been adopted by Net One Systems as part of its common services management platform, which will enable it to benefit from automated networking infrastructure. The move indicates Juniper’s commitment to building advanced enterprise cloud environments, especially at a time when customers migrate to automated connectivity solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the parties.



Considered as a leading network integrator, Net One Systems is a Japan-based company that offers avant-garde networks, security and unified collaboration solutions essential to information and communications technology systems in multi-vendor environments. Equipped with expertise and insights, Net One Systems partners with customers across various industries to provide one-stop services encompassing product development, education, consulting and operation management. Net One Systems generates significant revenues from three product segments — Network, Platform and Service.



Contrail Enterprise solution is a multicloud-enabled platform that has been built with intent-based networking methodology for application security, high-performance connectivity and unified operations. Intricately designed to support policy orchestration and advanced analytics, Contrail Enterprise Multicloud handles overlay as well as underlay management in a single platform. Backed by best-in-class software-defined networking and cloud capabilities, the solution leverages end-to-end network and security policy management to organize workloads in public and private clouds. With multicloud ecosystem partners like Nutanix, Inc. NTNX and Red Hat, the platform simplifies operations and decision-making through proactive planning and predictive diagnostics.



Juniper and Net One Systems joined forces to automate the underlying networking infrastructure that will provide enhanced visibility into virtualized workloads in multicloud environments. The Contrail Enterprise Multicloud solution simplifies network virtualization with seamless connectivity and supports end-to-end network configuration and manageability for operational simplicity. The partnership will also enable Net One Systems to implement the solution across other cloud-computing platforms such as OpenStack and VMware. The collaboration is likely to change the landscape for enterprise data centers and enable organizations to address automation challenges of highly-dynamic applications that are a part of agile networking infrastructure.



Going forward, Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. The company is offering new suites of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others. With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has increased. This has led to higher demand for advanced networking architecture, which in turn is compelling service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Juniper is expected to benefit from the increasing spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support data traffic.



Shares of Juniper have lost 8.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.7% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.3%.





Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL. While InterDigital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Comtech carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



InterDigital’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 99.5%, on average.



Comtech’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 85.9%, on average.



