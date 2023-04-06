Juniper (JNPR) Solutions to Augment citizenM Guest Experience

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently inked an agreement with citizenM for an undisclosed amount to augment the latter’s network capabilities for superior hotel experience across the globe. With guest-centric technology that provides personalized experiences for guests, Juniper solutions are likely to enhance citizenM’s hotel connectivity at low operational costs.



citizenM operates a chain of 31 ‘affordable luxury’ hotels across premier global destinations and aims to extend it to 40 by 2024. It has redefined the hospitality sector with a bouquet of luxury hotels at affordable prices that curate memorable experiences for guests. With expansion plans on the horizon and rising customer visits, citizenM required a seamless network solution that would help it with digital transformation efforts.



Juniper perfectly fit the bill with its portfolio of routing, switching and security products. In addition to Mist Cloud and Mist AI, Juniper’s Wireless Access points and EX4400 Multigigabite switches are used to streamline and simplify network operations and ensure a top-notch experience for end users. It helps to increase network security through next-generation firewalls that effectively protect all hotel properties and the Amsterdam headquarters from cyberattacks while connecting them to the citizenM’s cloud resources.



Along with secure connectivity with personalized experiences for guests, Juniper solutions also facilitate seamless deployment and management of IT infrastructure across multiple distributed properties. Its Mist AI, zero-touch provisioning and automated workflows help to set up network facilities through the cloud and proactively detect and fix anomalies to expedite troubleshooting without the need for onsite resources.



Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. The company is offering new suites of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others. With the growing use of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks to support incremental growth in data traffic.



Despite short-term challenges, particularly within the cloud and service provider verticals, Juniper expects healthy progress in most areas of its business, which augurs well for its long-term growth. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align its sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Moreover, several new products are in the pipeline, which are expected to further strengthen its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise markets.



The stock has lost 3.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.8%.



Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



