Juniper (JNPR) Solution to Boost Digitalization in Vietnam

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR revealed that Viettel Group, a prominent telecommunication entity in Vietnam, has opted to deploy Juniper’s MX960 Universal Routing Platform for high-speed connectivity in the Southeast Asian nation. The agreement signifies an extension of Viettel’s decade-long dependence on Juniper routing and security solutions. Vietnam is one of the fast-growing digital economies in the world and has over 77 million Internet users. Viettel boasts a leadership position with a 54% share of the mobile market and a 40% share of the fiber Internet market.



With a booming e-commerce business and rapid adoption of digital services, there is a growing demand for better network connectivity among consumers. Viettel is aiming to leverage Juniper's MX-SPC3 Services Cards and MX960 Universal Routing Platform to match the rising growth in data traffic. MX960 Universal Routing Platform is packed with highly scalable routing, switching, security and service features. It ensures high performance and greater scalability for service providers in mobile and data center networks. This enables network operators to keep pace with the rapidly changing digital landscape.



Successful deployment of the solution will augment Viettel’s carrier-grade network address translation capacity, which will enable it to efficiently expand its consumer mobile and fixed broadband services, and ensure premium connectivity to end users.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. It is offering a wide array of products such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others.



With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. It is witnessing strong momentum across core industry verticals and is confident about its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support the incremental growth in data traffic.



The stock has declined 2.4% in the past year compared with the industry's fall of 20.1%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Juniper carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

