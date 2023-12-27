Juniper (JNPR) Powers Broadcasting Network Upgrade in Korea

Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR recently announced that Arirang TV has selected Juniper QFX and EX series switches to modernize their infrastructure. Arirang TV is a Korea-based international English-language broadcasting network that demonstrates South Korea’s culture and arts to a global audience through its three channels. The upgrade will establish a robust IT framework that effectively supports Arirang’s broadcasting, online media platforms and information security systems.



Juniper's offering includes the QFZ10008, which is capable of delivering a throughput of 96 Tbps with significantly reduces latency and jitter. Its deep buffers feature effectively manages network spikes and ensures reliable performance at scale. Its architectural flexibility enables rapid deployment and support of new services.



Moreover, Juniper’s QFX5120 Switch will be utilized to establish a reliable connectivity structure for NDI (Network Device Interface) broadcasting systems encompassing streaming services, cameras, and repeaters. The switch supports a wide array of interfaces, ranging from 10G to 25G and 40/100G and offers flexible deployment options while ensuring incredibly low latency of just 550 nanoseconds. It also includes intent-based network automation capabilities and its zero-touch provisioning mitigates network complexities in operations.



The Korean broadcasters are also deploying EX3400 and EX4300 series switches. The solution incorporates Juniper Mist Wired Assurance, featuring AI-powered automation and insights that enhance troubleshooting, reduce repair time and optimize IT operations. The MACsec support feature ensures data integrity, while the virtual chassis technology minimizes operational expenses. Additionally, their low energy consumption and minimal heat generation help to overcome environmental challenges.



Leveraging these advanced features, Arirang TV will be able to seamlessly integrate NDI-based technology demanded updates and support the legacy SDI (Serial Digital Interface) systems as well. Juniper's solution serves as a vital component for a resilient network foundation that also includes a 100G backbone for the broadcasting network. Given the escalating global demand for Korean content, Juniper's network upgrades offer the speed and scalability to effectively broadcast real-time content 24/7 in 105 countries worldwide.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. It offers a wide array of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others.



With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. It is witnessing strong momentum across core industry verticals and is confident about its long-term prospects. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support the incremental growth in data traffic.



The stock has lost 5.6% in the past year against the industry's growth of 15.5%.



Model N Inc MODN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.78%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.33%.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12%.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

