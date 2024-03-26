Juniper (JNPR) Expands Networking Portfolio With 800G Router

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR joined forces with Coherent Corp. and Marvell Technology Inc. to showcase the industry's first comprehensive 800ZR systems designed to augment network performance capabilities and drive innovations in data center interconnect (DCI), metro networks and beyond. Coherent Corp. is an industry leader in compound semiconductors and high-speed optical networking technology, while Marvell is a leading provider of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions.



The 800G solution suite includes Juniper’s 800G PTX10002-36QDD Packet Transport Router. The advanced cloud-optimized routing platform efficiently supports dense 100GbE, 400GbE and 800GbE speeds across various WAN and data center applications. With robust scalability, operational simplicity and an industry-leading 28.8 Tbps capacity, it effectively meets the growing demand for capacity expansion driven by rapid AI/ML deployments.



Industries worldwide are expected to witness a surge in shipments of pluggable 800G coherent optics owing to its cost and power efficiency features that replace large, custom optical equipment in data center interconnections. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud computing, broadband services and innovation in smartphone, and remote work setups has necessitated the development of a versatile, future-proof networking solution.



However, seamless system integration and collaboration among multiple vendors are crucial for the commercial viability of this technology. The 800ZR solution suite is a significant stride toward that direction.



Marvell is set to introduce Orion, the industry's inaugural 800G coherent digital signal processor designed for small form factor pluggable modules. Meanwhile, Coherent Corp. is launching its 800G Coherent Optics transceiver, further solidifying the advancement of this technology.



800 ZR/ZR+ technology is poised to transform the development of DCI and communication networks operating at 800 Gbps. Compact pluggable modules are expected to gain market traction owing to their ability to efficiently fulfill the majority of DCI use cases.



By integrating Marvell’s expertise in DSPs with Coherent’s module technology and Juniper’s advanced routing design, the collaboration aims to drive the adoption of pluggable architectures across industries. This will streamline the incorporation of 800G solutions and set a new benchmark for network operations. End users will benefit from seamless access to high bandwidth-intensive applications and services, including cloud-based resources, high-definition streaming, video conferences and more.



With the growing proliferation of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in growing demand for advanced networking architecture, in turn leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support the incremental growth in data traffic.



Juniper has inked a merger agreement with HP Enterprise. The strategic move will accelerate the development of secure, unified networking solutions optimized for hybrid cloud and AI. The buyout will also better equip the joint entity to fend off the growing competition from other industry leaders such as Cisco Systems.



The stock has gained 13.1% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 16%.



