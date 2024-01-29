Juniper (JNPR) Enhances Learning Experience in JCU Singapore

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR installed an AI-driven wireless network, driven by Mist AI to deliver premium wireless access capabilities in James Cook University Singapore (JCU Singapore), the first international campus of James Cook University Australia (JCU Australia). Juniper Access Points, which is a part of Juniper’s broader portfolio of networking products and solutions, is built to deliver a seamless learning experience, powered by technology-enhanced education programs for its students.



Juniper's Mist Access Points are designed to work with a cloud-driven architecture, allowing for centralized management, monitoring and control of the wireless network. This platform leverages AI to analyse data from the wireless network and provide insights, including proactive troubleshooting, performance optimization and predictive analysis to enhance the overall user experience. Used for asset tracking, wayfinding and other location-aware applications, Mist Access Points are equipped with features that enable location-based services.



Juniper Access Points provide high-performance and reliable wireless connectivity by supporting the latest Wi-Fi standards, including Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). Security plays a key role in wireless connectivity and Juniper Access Points ensure a slew of safety features such as WPA3 encryption, secure authentication methods and threat detection capabilities.



Ranked in the top 2% of universities in the world, JCU Singapore offers a wide range of university-level programs like business, education, counselling, psychology, environmental science, aquaculture, information technology, tourism & hospitality and urban planning. The pandemic period allowed for a flexible learning environment through virtual teaching sessions and learnings that gained popularity among the students.



Considering the overgrowing population of students (surpassing the 2022 target of 60,000 by 6%) and the equivalent demand for online education, JCU Singapore has teamed up with Juniper for a strong and robust network across its campus. The collaboration strengthens Juniper’s market position as one of the leading communications equipment providers across the globe.



The company is witnessing encouraging trends across various areas of its business, including solid momentum in Mist Systems and strength in the services organization. It believes that the 400-gig upgrade cycle, 5G deployment and enterprise multi-cloud initiatives hold huge opportunities where it is well-positioned to benefit over the next several years.



Juniper has inked a merger agreement with HP Enterprise. The combined entity is likely to fend off the growing competition from other industry leaders such as Cisco Systems for a healthy growth momentum.

The stock has risen 15.8% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 6.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the industry that you may want to consider.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.24%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.29%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance cloud experience. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 12% in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data centre segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.