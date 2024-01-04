Juniper (JNPR) Boosts Wireless Network Connectivity in Taiwan

Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR recently announced that National Chi Nan University (NCNU), a prominent academic institute in Taiwan, has deployed Juniper’s AI-driven wireless solution suite to provide uninterrupted network connectivity for the students.



NCNU’s long-term goal is to build an AI-powered digital infrastructure, ensuring consistent high-speed network connections across the campus. To achieve this, NCNU opted to install Juniper AP43 wireless Access Points integrated with Mist Cloud architecture. These access points provide high-performance WIFI access, boasting speeds of up to 2400 Mbps in the 5GHz band and 1148 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band. It efficiently assesses user experience by leveraging machine learning features and automates the identification of root causes for any issues.



The solution suite also encompasses Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance, offering proactive optimization of wireless performance and mitigating the need for manual troubleshooting. The AP 43 series also significantly improves the battery efficiency of IoT devices.



Additionally, Juniper Marvis Virtual Network Assistant leverages natural language processing, a conversational assistant and integrated help desk functionalities to streamline operations across wireless access, wired access domains. It is a vital component in Juniper’s AI-driven support framework. The tool continuously learns from data inputs, speeding up issue resolution by applying its expanding knowledge base in real time.



Incorporating these cutting-edge features has significantly enhanced NCNU’s network infrastructure. These enhancements have ensured swift issue resolution and enabled the network to adjust to unforeseen changes in demand. Lowered human intervention minimizes the error possibility and allows the IT team to focus on more complex tasks.



NCNU is an important academic institution in Taiwan involved in key research projects for the Ministry of Education. In the post-pandemic landscape, NCNU is experiencing a rising demand for hybrid learning experiences, especially among EMBA students (Executive Master of Business Administration Program). Hybrid learning blends both in-person interaction and digital lectures. Juniper's solution is serving as the backbone of a robust high-speed wireless network, facilitating seamless access to digital classes and resources irrespective of time and location.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. It offers a wide array of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others.



With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. It is witnessing strong momentum across core industry verticals and is confident about its long-term prospects. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support the incremental growth in data traffic.



