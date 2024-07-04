Juniper (JNPR) Becomes IP Network Provider of 2026 Olympics

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently collaborated with The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation to bolster network security for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Italy. This collaboration marks a significant step in ensuring a robust digital infrastructure in the high-profile international games.



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Juniper has established itself as a global leader in networking solutions. The company specializes in developing and marketing networking products, including routers, switches, network management software, software-defined networking technology and cybersecurity solutions to service providers, enterprises, and public sector organizations worldwide.



The partnership aims at managing and securing network traffic to maintain seamless connectivity and protect data and virtual information in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Juniper’s cutting-edge technology and expertise are expected to deliver a resilient and secure network environment that can support the extensive demands during these major sporting events.



Juniper will leverage precise data, real-time responses, and proper infrastructure to deliver dependable, secure, and measurable connections for every device, user, application, and resource.



Additionally, the company will also integrate its AI-Native Networking Platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. This platform is designed to provide data-driven reliability and security vital for managing the rigorous demands of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, ensuring exceptional connectivity and robust protection of digital assets. It will also likely provide sports fans with real-time updates about the progress of the games.



Looking forward, this collaboration underscores the rising need for cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape. As technology advances, maintaining strong network security measures is essential to protect against emerging threats and vulnerabilities. As the official secure IP network provider of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Juniper is set to showcase its services in high-performance networking.



Moreover, the company also plans to adopt a circular economy approach, promoting an environmentally friendly business model. This involves collecting and recycling all equipment once the event concludes.



Shares of Juniper have gained 16.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 41.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank 2.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, carrying a Zacks Rank of 1, is a pioneer in developing RF integrated circuits for mobile devices and NAND flash controller integrated circuits for USB flash drives and memory cards.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 38.16%.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.