Juniper (JNPR) Aims to Accelerate AI-Native Networking Adoption

Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR is taking significant steps to enhance the adoption of its AI-Native Networking Platform through the introduction of its Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration. This comprehensive framework is designed to simplify and accelerate the deployment and utilization of AI-driven networking solutions, benefiting enterprises across various sectors.



The Blueprint offers a multi-faceted approach, starting with free educational resources that help organizations quickly develop the necessary skills for AI-Native Networking. Additionally, exclusive trial offers allow businesses to experience the benefits of Juniper's platform firsthand, while flexible licensing options simplify procurement processes. Juniper's innovative support services, such as AI Care Services, ensure optimized performance and efficient deployment, making the transition to AI-Native Networking smoother and more reliable.



By leveraging Juniper's AI-Native Networking Platform, organizations can expect up to an 85% reduction in operational expenses and a 90% decrease in network trouble tickets. The platform's industry-leading AIOps technology is key to delivering these results, providing reliable, measurable and secure connections across all devices and applications. The Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration further enhances these capabilities, enabling customers to achieve up to nine times faster deployments.



This initiative is set to strengthen Juniper's position in the market by building trust in AI and cloud technologies. As organizations face increasing demands for high-performing, reliable networks, the company's solutions offer a clear path to achieving business goals through improved network experiences. By facilitating a seamless transition to AI-Native Networking, Juniper is poised to expand its customer base and drive long-term growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.2% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has long-term earnings growth expectations of 18.1%.



It is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. The company has created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance, and simplifying technology migration.



Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has long-term earnings growth expectations of 54.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 39.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It is a leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, social and digital gaming industries globally. Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder reported revenues of $756 million in the first quarter of 2024. The company operates under three operating segments: Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.