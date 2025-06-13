Juneteenth Stock Market Holiday: What to Know

On June 19th, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were now free. This day is celebrated each year as Juneteenth, and is considered to be the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

But what does this have to do with the stock market? With Juneteenth officially a federal holiday now, the stock market is closed for the day to commemorate this important day in American history.

What is the History Behind the Juneteenth Holiday?

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates the day that news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas in 1865. The Proclamation, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, declared that all slaves in the United States were to be freed. However, in some U.S. areas without a heavy Union presence, the declaration was unable to be upheld. On June 19, 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger brought the news to Galveston, Texas, the last state to hold on to institutional slavery.

Today, Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 across the country. It is a time to reflect on the past and to celebrate the progress that has been made toward equality for all Americans.

Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on the Juneteenth Holiday?

All U.S. stock markets are closed in observance of the Juneteenth. This includes The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), S&P 500 (SPX), and more.

This year, Juneteenth falls on a Thursday All U.S. stock markets will be closed for the full day. The stock market will reopen as normal at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, June 20, for a holiday-shortened week. Juneteenth has been gaining popularity in recent years, and advocacy groups such as the Juneteenth Foundation are working to raise awareness of this important day in American history.

The day off from trading on Juneteenth gives traders, investors, and others tied to stock market hours to celebrate and commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans as part of the holiday.

What about Bonds? Are Bond Markets Open or Closed on the Juneteenth Holiday?

Both the bond market and stock market are closed in observation of the Juneteenth holiday.

How Might You Observe Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, marks the day when enslaved African Americans in Texas captured their freedom. While this historic event happened more than 150 years ago, it remains an important day of remembrance and celebration.

There are several ways you can properly honor Juneteenth and support the community with the following organizations and virtual opportunities:

The National Museum of African American History & Culture is hosting an online celebration called, Juneteenth: A Celebration of Resilience. According to their website, the virtual viewing spans two days, from June 19 to June 20. Museum-goers will be able to enjoy a variety of performances, workshops, and panel discussions that focus on the history and significance of Juneteenth. In addition, the museum has put together an interactive timeline that walks online users through the history of Juneteenth and its significance today. The timeline features a variety of primary sources, such as documents, photographs, and audio recordings, that help to bring the story of Juneteenth to life. Whether you're a history buff or simply looking to learn more about this important holiday, the National Museum of African American History & Culture's Juneteenth celebration is sure to offer something for everyone.

Step Afrika!, the first professional company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping, is calling viewers to its virtual theater for a Juneteenth performance which will broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on the June 19 holiday. The event will premiere three special works entitled, Trane, Little Rock Nine, and The Movement. Stepping is a dance style that was created by African American college students in the early 20th century and uses the body as an instrument of percussive sound.

Outdoor Afro encourages connections of Black and African American individuals to nature. It is a great way to connect with nature, and the company's mission is an important one. "We encourage everyone to take some time to consider what freedom means to them, and to reflect on the legacy of those who were denied their freedom in America."

The Juneteenth Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to promote the holiday and its history. Every year, the Juneteenth Foundation hosts a festival weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. This year's festival will be both in person and virtual and will include panel discussions, a career fair, and a Juneteenth Freedom Festival. The Juneteenth Foundation is committed to promoting Black advancement and ensuring that everyone has access to equitable opportunities. The Juneteenth festival is a great way to learn more about the holiday and its importance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.