Jumbo Interactive Strengthens Leadership at AGM

November 07, 2024 — 11:04 pm EST

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Professor Sharon Christensen and the election of Michael Malone as directors. The company’s continued expansion in the digital lottery sector is highlighted by its substantial contribution to raising over $230 million for charitable causes last fiscal year. As Jumbo Interactive strengthens its leadership, it aims to enhance its position as a leading digital lottery platform globally.

