July 4th Week Packed with Economic Data

This upcoming week will be shortened due to the July 4th holiday on Friday, though there is still a host of economic data, including the ADP employment report on Wednesday. Earnings are quiet, with just Constellation Brands (STX) slated to report. Over the past 50 years, the week has been historically bullish for the S&P 500.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, June 30, will bring the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI).

S&P final manufacturing PMI is due out on Tuesday, July 1, along with construction spending data, job openings, and the ISM manufacturing index.

Wednesday, July 2 features the ADP employment report.

Thursday, July 3, will bring the usual weekly jobless claims data, as well as employment data, the S&P final services PMI, the U.S. trade deficit, factory orders, and the ISM services index.

The market is closed Friday, July 4, for Independence Day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.