Julius Baer Group Names Jean Nabaa COO

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer Group (JGE.F, BAER.SW) announced organisational and leadership changes. Nic Dreckmann will step down as COO and Deputy CEO on 13 April 2026 by mutual agreement. He will leave the company by summer 2026. The appointed COO Jean Nabaa has over 20 years of international experience in financial services. He joins Julius Baer from HSBC, where he was most recently COO for International Wealth and Premier Banking and COO for Global Private Banking.

Julius Baer noted that a new Group Communications function will also be established and be led by Cindy Leggett-Flynn, who will join Julius Baer in January 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.